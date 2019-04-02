iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of IBDL stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

