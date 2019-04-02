IBM Retirement Fund Sells 516 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

COST stock opened at $244.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $180.94 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,937 shares of company stock worth $2,488,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

