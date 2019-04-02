HYPNOXYS (HYPX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HYPNOXYS (CURRENCY:HYPX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, HYPNOXYS has traded flat against the US dollar. One HYPNOXYS token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and CoinExchange. HYPNOXYS has a total market cap of $0.00 and $41,538.00 worth of HYPNOXYS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00458756 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00076846 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007295 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000104 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000304 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003529 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000588 BTC.

HYPNOXYS Token Profile

HYPNOXYS (CRYPTO:HYPX) is a token. HYPNOXYS’s total supply is 42,500,000,000 tokens. HYPNOXYS’s official message board is medium.com/@hypnoxys . The Reddit community for HYPNOXYS is /r/hypnoxys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYPNOXYS’s official website is hypnoxys.com . HYPNOXYS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HYPNOXYS Token Trading

HYPNOXYS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYPNOXYS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYPNOXYS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYPNOXYS using one of the exchanges listed above.

