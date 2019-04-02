Hyperion (HYN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $922,976.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $922,976.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00409053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.01564943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00232000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.