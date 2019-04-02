HyperCash Market Capitalization Tops $71.38 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $71.38 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00032604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Bit-Z and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00388743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.01771696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00247292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002937 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Allcoin, EXX, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Huobi, Bit-Z, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

