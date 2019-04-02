HUYA (HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $28.13

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $28.13. HUYA shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 3548009 shares.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in HUYA by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HUYA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HUYA by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in HUYA by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

