HUYA (HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $28.13

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $28.13. HUYA shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 3548009 shares.
HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.42.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.
