Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $15.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $15.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $17.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE HII traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,923. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $267.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $745,411.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,229 shares in the company, valued at $11,619,629.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Kastner sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total transaction of $809,234.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,536,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $2,480,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,521,000 after purchasing an additional 153,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

