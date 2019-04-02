Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.56 Million

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce $317.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.88 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $386.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 55,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.90. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,116,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,357 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after buying an additional 2,206,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 409,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 409,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

