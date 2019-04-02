Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50. The company traded as high as C$9.88 and last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 816632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$464.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.479999983916231 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/hudbay-minerals-hbm-hits-new-12-month-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.