Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,484 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,296.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

