Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

