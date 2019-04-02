Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,593 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 59,781 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $382,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,823 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

