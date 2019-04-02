Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,129 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 309.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBB opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBB shares. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cincinnati Bell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

