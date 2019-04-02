Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,114 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $78,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Verhage sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $706,639. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

