HRT Financial LLC Takes $233,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 9,419.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 923,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 913,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,335,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,195,000 after purchasing an additional 311,893 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 276,116 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,650,000 after purchasing an additional 267,380 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $77.73 and a 1-year high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

