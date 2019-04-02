HRT Financial LLC Sells 55,545 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

HRT Financial LLC lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,545 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 853.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura raised KeyCorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,822.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/hrt-financial-llc-sells-55545-shares-of-keycorp-key.html.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.