HRT Financial LLC Buys 3,510 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $51,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $382,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

ISBC opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $13.95.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

