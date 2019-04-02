HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,077,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,423,424 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.29% of HP worth $410,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,109,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,191,471,000 after buying an additional 1,310,551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,404,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $888,063,000 after buying an additional 2,215,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,931,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $448,715,000 after buying an additional 1,238,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 385,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,301,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $394,915,000 after buying an additional 225,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.39. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

