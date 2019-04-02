Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 195,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,668. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $380.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,325,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 236,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 236,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,895,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 64,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.