Hostelworld Group (HSW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hostelworld Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.39) on Friday. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $174.51 million and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.