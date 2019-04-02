Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hortonworks were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,663,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,607,000 after buying an additional 670,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Hortonworks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,663,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,607,000 after buying an additional 670,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,468,000 after buying an additional 297,385 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hortonworks by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,595,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,193,000 after buying an additional 414,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hortonworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,247,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

HDP opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Hortonworks Inc has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDP. Nomura set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/hortonworks-inc-hdp-position-reduced-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Hortonworks Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.