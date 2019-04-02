Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,058 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $672,189.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $201,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,378,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 92,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

