Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Horizen has a total market cap of $45.48 million and $1.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00154941 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, COSS and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.01431977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00302223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00008392 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002658 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 6,144,113 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, COSS, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Binance, Graviex, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

