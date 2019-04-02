Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/home-federal-bank-of-tennessee-has-2-52-million-holdings-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.