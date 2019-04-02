HOLD (HOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $109,128.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $109,128.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00407610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.01559288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00232186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003146 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

