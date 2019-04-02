HMS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,063 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,869% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.62.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HMS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $550,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $648,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,666.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock worth $34,709,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HMS by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HMS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

