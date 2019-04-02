Hive Project Price Reaches $0.0244 (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Hive Project has a market cap of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00397599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.01799059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00240502 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Hive Project Token Profile

Hive Project’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.