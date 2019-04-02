High prices, interest rates push 1Q US Car sales down 2%

Automobile sales in the U.S. dropped 2 percent in the first quarter, and another sign the country’s economy is starting to slow.

Just more than 4 million vehicles were sold by automakers from January through March, according to Ward’s Automotive Intelligence, and industry analysts attribute the decline on increasing vehicle prices, competition in an abundant source of late-model vehicles that were utilized and substantial interest rates. Weak sales of also the partial government shutdown , harsh winter weather and automobiles have had a direct effect.

“With new automobile prices continued to increase, interest rates sustaining post-recession prices and leasing developing increasingly costly, strain on the marketplace is mounting.”

Most analysts are forecasting vehicle revenue of about 16.9 million this year, still robust but down from last year 17.27 million.

Rates are a element. Auto-loan rates of interest, typically, reach their greatest point in a decade in 6.36%, up from 5.66percent one year ago, according to Edmunds, which provides articles to The Associated Press.

The report of falling sales came a day after the Commerce Department reported that retail sales dropped 0.2percent in February as customers pulled back from spending building materials, groceries, furniture, electronics and clothing.

The dip in auto sales and consumer spending suggests more Americans are tightening their belts amid slowing down global increase and the ramifications of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts at the end.

Advisors for Cox Automotive explained the market is currently seeing rapid deceleration throughout the year in the peak in growth. Gross domestic product expansion struck 4.2percent in last year’s second quarter, but has slowed since. A revision in fourth-quarter amounts took increase to 2.2%.

The U.S. economy is also affected by a slowing global economy that has been struck by trade doubts, the Cox analysts said.

Charles Chesbrough economist for Cox Automotive, said 85 million new automobiles have been purchased by Americans during the last five years. “There is not that much demand that’s left handed on the market,” he explained. “Were in the late phases of this business cycle.”

Additionally, Chesbrough said he anticipates a list 4.1 million vehicles to return to the market this year mostly from two- and – three-year leases. This gives consumers a choice to buy late-model vehicles at around a 40% discount from fresh ones, he said.

But even with a decrease this quarter, auto sales continue to be healthy. Patrick Manzi, senior economist with the traders’ association, said that although customer confidence is waning, it stays high, revealing that customers are ready to make purchases. Additionally, job gains are consistent and wage growth has been accelerating.

Here’s how major automakers fared from January through March:

— General Motorsdown 7 percent to 665,840. Chevrolet Silverado pickup sales were off 15.7 percent, and it was bumped out of its usual spot as the country’s No. 2-selling vehicle by the Ram pickup.

— Ford sales fell 1.5% to 572,707.

— Toyota, down 5 percent to 543,716. Earnings of this RAV4 compact SUV fell 8.4%.

— Fiat Chryslerdown 3.2percent to 498,425. Ram pickup earnings rose up 15.4% to 120,026, but Jeep sales fell 7 percent.

— Honda submitted a 2% rise. Earnings of this midsize Accord rose 4.6 percent.

— Nissandown 12.1percent to 365,851. Sales of the Nissan Rogue small SUV, were away 19.4 percent.

— Subaru earnings rose 4.7percent to 156,754, led by the Forester with an increase of 9.6%

— Hyundai new sales were up 2.1percent to 147,585, directed by the Tucson SUV with a 3.4% increase.

— Kia sales rose 7.6percent to 136,596, headed by the Soul little SUV with 19.3% increase.

— Volkswagen brand sales increased 2.3percent to 85,872. 58% rose.