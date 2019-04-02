Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Given Sell Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. R. F. Lafferty set a $10.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

HCLP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 848,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.45 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.