HEXO (HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.63. HEXO shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 3135795 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC started coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HEXO in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
