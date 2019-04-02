Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Insider Gregory J. Bylsma Sells 9,048 Shares of Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 9,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $316,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

