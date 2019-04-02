Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, January 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

