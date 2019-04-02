Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.86 ($112.63).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €88.70 ($103.14) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

