Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (HEMO) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HEMO) were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 498,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

