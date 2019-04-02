Head-To-Head Survey: Momo (MOMO) & Xunlei (XNET)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Momo alerts:

This table compares Momo and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 21.19% 30.62% 19.65% Xunlei -17.03% -10.77% -8.30%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Momo and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 1 9 0 2.90 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momo currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than Xunlei.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momo and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $1.95 billion 4.17 $409.54 million $1.96 20.82 Xunlei $230.60 million 1.07 -$39.28 million N/A N/A

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei.

Volatility and Risk

Momo has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Momo beats Xunlei on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.