Head to Head Review: Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) versus Eagle Financial Services (EFSI)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 22.18% 9.94% 1.26% Eagle Financial Services 23.20% 10.58% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Eagle Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $208.02 million 2.98 $46.26 million $2.64 11.93 Eagle Financial Services $38.80 million 2.74 $9.00 million N/A N/A

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of January 23, 2018, the company operated 74 locations, including 65 full-service bank branches and 72 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. Further, it provides personal and retirement plan services, including serving as agent for bill paying and custody of assets, as investment manager with full authority or advisor, as trustee or co-trustee for trusts under will or under agreement, as trustee of life insurance trusts, as guardian or committee, as agent under a power of attorney, as executor or co-executor for estates, as custodian or investment advisor for individual retirement plans, and as trustee or trust advisor for corporate retirement plans. Additionally, the company offers investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products offered through a third party provider; and title insurance products. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.