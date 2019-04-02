Head-To-Head Contrast: First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) and Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Cerro Grande Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.97 billion 2.03 $441.00 million N/A N/A Cerro Grande Mining $3.33 million 0.20 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 11.12% 6.27% 2.89% Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -146.62%

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cerro Grande Mining does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 22.17, meaning that its share price is 2,117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and Cerro Grande Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 2 5 1 2.88 Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Cerro Grande Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.