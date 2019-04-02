Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings. Haverty Furniture Companies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haverty Furniture Companies.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HVT. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

In other news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $166,121.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,796.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $239,523.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,820 shares in the company, valued at $788,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,438 shares of company stock worth $822,955 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $450.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

