Harris Co. (HRS) Holdings Reduced by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Harris makes up approximately 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Harris were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Harris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,507,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,367,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.82. The stock had a trading volume of 106,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,316. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Harris Co. has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

HRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

