Hanson McClain Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,826,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

