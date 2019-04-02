HANG SENG BK LT/S (HSNGY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HANG SENG BK LT/S earned a media sentiment score of 1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HSNGY opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.75. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from HANG SENG BK LT/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HANG SENG BK LT/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSNGY. UBS Group raised shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

