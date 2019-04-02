Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 446 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20,090.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,513.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $270,191.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,525,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,083. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

COR stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

