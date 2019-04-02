Hancock Whitney Corp Has $281,000 Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $38.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

