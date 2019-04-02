Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

