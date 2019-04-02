Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 350,558 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,027,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $558,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 912,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $75,115.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $280,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

