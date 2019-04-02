Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $22.44 on Monday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.01.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 54.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

