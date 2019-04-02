Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $622,000 Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $145.91.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.82 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

