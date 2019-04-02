Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 479.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $366,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $16,815,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,529,000.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,280 shares of company stock worth $1,163,054. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 403.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $104.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

