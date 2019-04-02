GrandCoin (GDC) Reaches Market Cap of $63,397.00

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One GrandCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GrandCoin has a market capitalization of $63,397.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GrandCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GrandCoin Coin Profile

GrandCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s total supply is 884,125,802 coins. The official website for GrandCoin is grandcoin.info . GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Buying and Selling GrandCoin

GrandCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GrandCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GrandCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GrandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

