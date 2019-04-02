Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Graham by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $685.10 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $537.40 and a twelve month high of $700.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Marcel A. Snyman sold 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.07, for a total value of $63,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $316,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

